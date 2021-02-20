$8.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.18 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

HON traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,375. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after acquiring an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

