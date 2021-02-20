888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.25

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and traded as high as $4.25. 888 shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 1,556 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

