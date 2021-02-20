9,714 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 23.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of EXP opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $125.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,009 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,636. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

