$976.42 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post sales of $976.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $932.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $17.67. 2,585,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

