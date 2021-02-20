Aave 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $480.71 or 0.00837498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00064060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00058807 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.55 or 0.05027193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,403,682 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

