Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider Sells 321,345 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $23,898.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.41 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69.

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.