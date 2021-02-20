Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29). Approximately 176,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 507,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.17. The stock has a market cap of £303.15 million and a PE ratio of -69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L)’s payout ratio is -3.87%.

About Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

