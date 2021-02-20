Aby J. Mathew Sells 4,728 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $192,713.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,357.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

