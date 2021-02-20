Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.69 or 0.00789558 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00057347 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.82 or 0.04683783 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

