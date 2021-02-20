Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,275 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,671% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.56. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $136.25.

XLRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.