Achain Price Hits $0.0144 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00060806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.40 or 0.00795631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00057256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.10 or 0.04694774 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.