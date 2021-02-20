ACT Advisors LLC. Takes $742,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,429 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

