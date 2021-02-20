Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $122.00 at Argus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Argus from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.