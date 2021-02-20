Addison Advisors LLC Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Apple by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

