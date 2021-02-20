AdEx Network Price Reaches $0.73 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001300 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $83.43 million and $2.28 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.00808413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00038334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.17 or 0.04954510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

About AdEx Network

ADX is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,269,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,127,331 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network.

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

