Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report $3.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.98. 911,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

