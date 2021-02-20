Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

NYSE:AAP opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

