Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.64.

Shares of AAP opened at $165.98 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

