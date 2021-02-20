Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $487,900.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

