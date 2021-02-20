AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Shares of ASIX traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several research firms recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

