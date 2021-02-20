ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), but opened at GBX 38 ($0.50). ADVFN shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 161,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.95. The company has a market cap of £8.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98.

ADVFN Company Profile (LON:AFN)

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

