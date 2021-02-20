Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of AEGN opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Aegion has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $800.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 174,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 15.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.