Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $2,132,176.20 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFL opened at $48.08 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 1,015.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.