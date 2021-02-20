AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 13,975 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

