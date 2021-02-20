AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $78.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

