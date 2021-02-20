AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 203,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in American Water Works by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 158,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 306,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 157,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.