AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $388.91 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

