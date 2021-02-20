AGF Investments Inc. Sells 454,820 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454,820 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 11.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 599.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

