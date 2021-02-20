AGF Investments LLC Acquires 8,755 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $58.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.