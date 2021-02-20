AGF Investments LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

