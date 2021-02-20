AGF Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 241,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

