AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.29.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

