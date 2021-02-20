AGF Investments LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.46.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

