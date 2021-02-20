AGF Investments LLC Sells 9,960 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,374,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

