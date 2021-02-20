AidCoin Market Capitalization Hits $712,936.08 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 32% against the US dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $712,936.08 and $797.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

