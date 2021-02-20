Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.81. 2,101,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,883,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of analysts have commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

