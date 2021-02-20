Aion (AION) Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $81.43 million and $14.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,788.76 or 0.99763111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.00528877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.00803902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.01 or 0.00262895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.32 or 0.00125757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007599 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.