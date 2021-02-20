Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$404,127.13 in Stock

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$329,006.58.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,810,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$45.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.75.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.64.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

