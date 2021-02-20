Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFLYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. ABN Amro lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.