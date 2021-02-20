Air Partner (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $71.50

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93), but opened at GBX 68.40 ($0.89). Air Partner shares last traded at GBX 70.49 ($0.92), with a volume of 109,546 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £45.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Air Partner Company Profile (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

