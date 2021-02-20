Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.88. 1,215,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.