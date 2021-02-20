Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Air T has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Air T alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 22,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,376 shares of company stock worth $810,662 over the last ninety days. 53.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.