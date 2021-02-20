Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Raised to $28.00 at Cowen

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $262.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Airgain by 196.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

