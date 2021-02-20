Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.03-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.5-17.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 million.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.86 million, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

