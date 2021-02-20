Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.58 ($17.16).

Aixtron stock opened at €17.96 ($21.13) on Friday. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €18.25 ($21.46). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 85.03.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

