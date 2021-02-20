Ajo LP Has $88,000 Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

