Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Issues Earnings Results

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16, reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

