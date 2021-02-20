Alan Marten Sells 3,242 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Marten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SMART Global alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 658,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.