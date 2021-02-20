Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) fell 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.48. 694,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 524,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $1,691,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $115,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alector by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

