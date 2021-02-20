Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALYA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Alithya Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.94.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

